NORTH OF TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Texas Wellness hospitals in DFW welcomed leap calendar year infants on Saturday.

Persons born on February 29 are normally known as “leaplings,quot or “jumpers,” and Texas Wellbeing HEB and Texas Well being Fort Worth welcomed two of them into the planet yesterday.

Jacob Núñez and Ace Rodríguez Luna ended up born just more than an hour aside and about 20 kilometers away from each and every other.

Nunez was born initially at 1: 33 p.m. at Texas Wellbeing Fort Worth. It weighed 8 pounds and 12 ounces.

Hazel and Jacob Nunez (Texas Heath Fort Value)

And only 73 minutes afterwards, Luna was born at 2: 46 p.m. in Texas Wellbeing HEB, weighing seven kilos and 7 ounces.