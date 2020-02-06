Two correction officers charged with mistreatment of prisoner

A senior correction manager and a lieutenant at the Federal Medical Center of the US Bureau of Prisons in Devens were arrested Thursday, one for injuring a “vulnerable prisoner” in a mental health home and the other for trying to hide the attack, US Attorney Said Andrew Lelling.

Seth M. Bourget, 39, of Woodstock, Conn., A senior correction officer, was charged with two points of deprivation of civil rights according to the color of the law, said Lelling, and Lt. Joseph M. Lavorato, 51, of Wilmington, was charged with obstruction of an official procedure and with the destruction and falsification of data in a federal investigation.

They appeared in the American court in Boston on Thursday and were released under limited travel conditions and forbidden to speak to victims and potential witnesses. They had no lawyers on Thursday and are scheduled to be read on February 13.

“These correction officers misused their authority and public confidence by allegedly injuring a vulnerable prisoner and then trying to hide it,” Lelling said. “This behavior is an insult to law enforcement officials who honor each day and perform their duties with fairness and integrity. Today’s indictment reflects the Ministry of Justice’s commitment to prosecute official misconduct. “

Bourget is accused of injuring a handcuffed prisoner who was held on the ground on 18 June 2019 by dropping his knee on the prisoner’s head and hitting the prisoner in an enclosed cell with a protective shield with excessive force, according to the indictment.

Lavorato is accused of having obstructed the assessment by the US prison office by failing to accurately and accurately report the nature and extent of the prisoner’s injuries, deliberately the existence of a video recording of the incident in an official report hiding, destroying the video and and then wrongly claiming that the security camera was not working at the time due to a low battery, the charge said.