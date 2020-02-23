two-damage-in-taking-pictures-on-dan-ryan-expressway-in-chatham

Two people ended up shot Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chatham on the South Side.

The capturing transpired about 12: 12 a.m. on I-94 close to 79th Avenue, according to a assertion from Illinois Condition Law enforcement Trooper Mindy Carroll.

An individual read gunshots in advance of seeing a car swerve in the northbound lanes and crash on the ramp to 79th Avenue, Carroll explained.

The caller saw 3 folks get out of the auto and operate, Carroll stated. Point out police were being later on notified that a male and a female had been shot. Their injuries are anticipated to not be life-threatening.