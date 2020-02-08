Two days after his acquittal, Trump ousted two witnesses from impeachment

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s government ousted the two witnesses who gave the most harmful testimony during his impeachment investigation: Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

Two days after Trump was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate for trying to put pressure on Ukraine to find a political rival, Vindman – Ukraine’s best expert on the White House National Security Council – was kicked out, according to his lawyer led to the building.

“Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth,” said his lawyer David Pressman.

Hours later, Sondland said he had been fired from his post as US ambassador to the European Union.

The two men acted as star witnesses in the impeachment investigation of the House of Representatives controlled by the Democrats last year.

Vindman’s twin brother, Jewgenij, who worked as a lawyer at the NSC, was also escorted from the White House, according to Michael Volkov, who represented Vindman when he testified in the impeachment investigation.

Trump said he was still upset about Democrats and government officials involved in the impeachment investigation even after he was acquitted on Wednesday.

“I’m not happy with him. Do you think I should be happy with him?” He said on Friday about Vindman.

An NSC spokesman declined to comment.

Vindman, an excellent combat veteran, testified in November that he “couldn’t believe what I heard” when he heard a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskiy, the focus of the investigation, on July 25.

Trump asked Zelenskiy to launch an investigation into democratic rival Joe Biden and a contested theory that Ukraine and not Russia had worked with Democrats to harm Trump in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Sondland, a wealthy Republican donor and hotelier in Oregon who served as U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified that he followed Trump’s instructions when he urged Ukrainian officials to launch an investigation the president was seeking.

“I am grateful to President Trump for giving me the opportunity to serve,” he said.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the removal of Sondland.

“This is as clear a case of retaliation as I have seen in my 27 years in the Senate,” said Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Biden’s campaign for Democratic President nomination suffered a severe setback when he finished fourth in last week’s first Democratic state competition in Iowa.

Vindman’s two-year stay at the White House was scheduled to end in July. An army spokesman said both brothers had been assigned to the army, but declined to provide further information “out of respect for their privacy.”

Another senior White House adviser, Jennifer Williams, who testified for impeachment, left the company last week to fill a post with the U.S. Military’s Central Command, according to Bloomberg News.

Vindman downplayed concerns that if he testified before the Congress, he would suffer a refund. “I’ll be fine if I tell the truth,” he said.