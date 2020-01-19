Two dead, two seriously injured

Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after two tender boats collided on the Finniss River in South Australia.

The emergency services were called shortly before 4:00 p.m. to the boat ramp on Tonkin Road in Finniss, an hour south of Adelaide.

An aluminum dinghy is believed to have crashed into a rubber dinghy in a river bend near the boat ramp.

At that time there were two people on board each dinghy.

Medic rushed to the scene, but two of the men could not be resuscitated. (9News) A 42-year-old Yankalilla woman was flown to the Flinders Medical Center with serious spinal injuries after the crash. (9Nachrichten)

The dinghy operator – a 37-year-old Sellicks Hill man – died at the scene, while his passenger – a 42-year-old Yankalilla woman – was flown to Flinders Medical Center with serious spinal injuries.

The passenger of the aluminum dinghy – a 40-year-old from Murray Bridge – also died at the scene of the crime, while the dinghy operator sustained severe head injuries and was taken to the same medical center by ambulance.

The police call the two people who are fishing on the boat ramp at this time and help the paramedics to contact them.

The tenders are believed to have collided in a river bend. (9Nachrichten)

Emergency services remain on site tonight to determine what caused the collision.

The police will prepare a report for the examining judge.