Two death row prisoners in 2018 in Delano

DELANO, California (KGET) – Two men convicted in a 2018 Delano shooting were convicted this week.

Javier Carranco was sentenced on Wednesday to the Kern County Superior Court to 15 years in prison for life plus seven years and eight months in prison. Miguel Madrigal was sentenced to 30 years in life plus 23 years and four months.

Carranco and Madrigal were sentenced last year for shooting a home, five counts of assault with a gun, gang conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a gang member, possession of a reckless assault and escape weapon during a vehicle chase.

“That this reminds all gang members and community members that the Delano Police Service and the Kern County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to take an aggressive stance against gang violence and will continue to identify and identify prosecute anyone who tries to use their gang influence. in our community, “said the ministry in a Facebook article.

On April 4, 2018, DPD stated that Carranco and Madrigal were driving to Delano when they saw a person with vehicle problems on the side of the road and fired several shots at them with a revolver, striking the vehicle. the victim at least once but without injuring them. .

About an hour later, Carranco and Madrigal drove to a house in Delano where six adults and two children were sleeping inside. They fired a dozen shots from an AK-47 style assault rifle at the house and two vehicles that were parked in the driveway. No one was injured in the attack.

During the response to the second shot, the DPD agents observed a vehicle occupied by Carranco and Madrigal and tried to stop the traffic. They led officers in a high-speed chase but were eventually arrested and arrested, the department said.

The officers found the assault rifle and turned around in the vehicle during a search. The Kern Regional Crime Lab connected the casings recovered at home with the assault rifle. Additional DNA evidence linking the suspects to the gunfire was found on the revolver.