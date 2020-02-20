[two-diamond-princess-passengers-infected-with-coronavirus-have-died,-federal-government-resources-say]

Two elderly travellers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship contaminated with the COVID-19 have died, authorities resources claimed Thursday, marking the very first fatalities from the vessel docked at Yokohama port.

The two are a gentleman and a female in their 80s, they explained.

No additional particulars have been instantly accessible.

In the meantime, the metropolis of Fukuoka introduced the exact same working day it has verified that a gentleman in his 60s residing in the city has analyzed favourable for the coronavirus. It is the 1st verified situation in Kyushu.





