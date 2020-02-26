two-displaced-immediately-after-house-fireplace-in-east-central-fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Two persons were displaced soon after a fireplace weakened a home in east central Fresno Wednesday morning.

Flames had been initial documented pluming from the roof just just after four a.m. at a property on Washington and Sylmar, around Peach and Belmont Avenues.

Fireplace crews had been capable to set out the flames immediately. All people inside the household acquired out securely.

Investigators say an electrical situation may well have started out the hearth.

The Pink Cross is helping the citizens of the household.

Models are on scene of a #HOUSEFIRE on the 5100 block of E. Washington. pic.twitter.com/IxDTr6R9wS — Fresno Hearth PIO (@FresnoFire) February 26, 2020