Two evacuation flights in the USA start in Wuhan

February 7 (UPI) – Two US-chartered evacuation flights with approximately 300 passengers on board have left central China’s Wuhan City amid an epidemic of a deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 600 people since December.

The Pentagon announced the withdrawal of the United States’ third evacuee group in a statement late Thursday.

“The Department of Defense is ready to receive two Department of State chartered evacuation flights from Wuhan, China, which are currently due to arrive on February 7,” the statement said.

One of the planes was on its way to Travis Air Force Base, California, where it will refuel before departing via Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, for its final destination in Omaha, Neb.

The other plane is on its way to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, via Vancouver, Canada.

The charter flights will be carried out two days after the evacuation of 350 people on board two flights from Wuhan, the epicenter of a sustained outbreak of a novel 2019-nCoV corona virus, to California.

The first US evacuation flight from Wuhan took place on January 29 with 195 people on board.

Canadian citizens are among the passengers, said Francois Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Foreign Minister.

“Canada has secured seats on a flight organized by US authorities from Wuhan,” he said on Twitter.

Canadian citizens will drop off the plan in Vancouver before starting after refueling, he said.

Upon arrival in the United States, passengers will be subject to a 14-day quarantine administered by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The goal of evacuating Americans is to place them in a control quarantine for 14 days under CDC surveillance to ensure that their health needs are met during this observation period and to limit the spread of the virus,” said Capt. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the CDC’s Department of High Sequence Pathogens and Pathology.

Approximately 70 people will arrive in Omaha, where they will be quarantined at Camp Ashland, the CDC said.

Nebraska Medicine said in a statement that officials trained at the base to accommodate the evacuees.

CDC’s Eric Kasowski said during a press conference that they expect those who arrive from Wuhan to be healthy as they have been screened several times before arriving.

Those who reach Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will join a group of evacuees who have already been quarantined and who were on one of the earlier evacuation flights.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper approved a request for help from the Department of Health and Welfare on Monday to help accommodate up to 75 quarantined people on site at Camp Ashland.

The departures follow a Canadian evacuation flight early Thursday with 176 passengers.

The planes take off when Chinese health officials announced on Friday that coronavirus deaths have increased to 638 after 73 people died the previous day.

The United States has confirmed 12 cases of the disease, according to the CDC.