[two-females-killed-soon-after-car-plunges-off-ferry-in-south-florida]

MIAMI, Fla. — The bodies of two ladies ended up found in a auto that rolled off a ferry into a deep delivery channel off the coastline of South Florida.

The gals have been uncovered in the car or truck that sank Tuesday in Governing administration Reduce, news shops documented. Their loved ones members ended up notified of the fatalities, the Coastline Guard reported on Twitter.

Miami-Dade law enforcement determined the ladies as Emma Afra, 63, of Miami, and Viviane Brahms, 76, of Harrison, New York.

The car or truck, a blue Mercedes-Benz, was inevitably recovered from the from 50-foot-deep channel, Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta explained in a information launch sent Wednesday.

The Coast Guard is investigating how the car fell from the ferry, which will take people and cars back again and forth from the distinctive Fisher Island. The front and back of the ferry are generally shut by chains through the small vacation.