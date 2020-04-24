Two finalists named for Lake County courthouse emptiness

Two finalists for the associate choose emptiness at the Waukegan courthouse have been picked — Rhonda K. Bruno of Mundelein, a sole practitioner, and Lisa L. Dunn of Deerfield, a spouse at Arlington Heights-based law company Massucci, Blomquist, Anderson & Dunn.

Bruno and Dunn were picked as finalists by the circuit judges of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit at a latest assembly.

















































Ballots will be mailed to all Lake County Circuit judges to determine who will get the career.

The emptiness was developed in March when Reginald C. Mathews was elevated from affiliate judge to circuit courtroom choose.















































