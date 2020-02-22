[Two fugitives arrested in connection to disappearance of Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell]

CLOSE Evelyn Mae Boswell was reportedly last seen on December 26, 2019, the agency said. She was reported as a missing child on February 18. Knoxville

Two fugitives have been arrested in North Carolina in connection to the disappearance of Blountville, Tennessee, toddler Evelyn Boswell and are being transferred back to Tennessee to be questioned, according to North Carolina law enforcement.

William McCloud, 33, and Angela Mae Boswell, 42, were arrested on Tennessee warrants and will be prepared for extradition, said Lt. Logan Kerr, a spokesman for the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department.

McCloud and Boswell were located in a gray BMW that has been sought by investigators in the Evelyn Boswell case. Without actually identifying whom investigators were searching for, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy has said he believes the people in the BMW may have information about the missing toddler’s whereabouts.

In a news release Saturday, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said that BMW had been reported stolen, and McCloud and Boswell were located in the vehicle on Friday evening. Both suspects were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and are currently held without bond on fugitive warrants, the news release states. Their first court appearance is set for Monday.

The fugitive warrant for Angela Boswell also states she has “broken the terms of her bail, probation and parole,” although no more details are provided.

Evelyn Boswell missing since mid-December

Evelyn, a blonde-haired and blue-eyed girl who is 15 months old, has been described as about 2 feet tall and weighing 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Evelyn vanished in a confounding case that authorities have said is rife with conflicting and inaccurate information. TBI issued an Amber Alert for the girl on Wednesday night at the request of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI initially said Evelyn hadn’t been seen since Dec. 26, but officials said Friday that it was more likely she was last seen by a babysitter on Dec. 10 or 11. She wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 18, according to law enforcement officials.

“This is unlike anything I have ever seen,” Cassidy, the Sullivan sheriff said.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has full custody of the child. Her father, Ethan Perry, is in the military, stationed in Louisiana. Both the child’s mother and father, who are not married, have been involved in the investigation, Cassidy said.

Cassidy personally offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who came forward with information that leads to the child’s safe return. He asked others to contribute, too, “to bring sweet Evelyn home.”

