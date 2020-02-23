[Two fugitives questioned in relationship to disappearance of Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell]

Brett Kelman, Knoxville Printed eight: 00 a.m. ET Feb. 22, 2020 | Updated seven: 07 p.m. ET Feb. 22, 2020

Shut Evelyn Mae Boswell was reportedly previous observed on December 26, 2019, the company reported. She was reported as a missing baby on February 18. Knoxville

Two fugitives who are accused of driving a stolen car have been arrested in North Carolina and interviewed by investigators in relationship with the situation of Evelyn Boswell, a Blountville toddler who has been lacking for two months.

Police also mentioned the lacking girl’s mom was concerned in a motor vehicle sale that allegedly devolved into a vehicle theft.

William McCloud, 33, and Angela Boswell, 42, who is the lacking girl’s grandmother, have been arrested Friday on fugitive warrants and will be well prepared for extradition back again to Tennessee, stated Lt. Logan Kerr, a spokesman for sheriff’s section of Wilkes County, North Carolina.

McCloud’s relationship with Evelyn Boswell is not known.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt claimed in a information launch on Saturday that investigators in the Boswell case traveled to Wilkes County to job interview McCloud and Angela Boswell about the missing woman.

Equally McCloud and Angela Boswell will remain in a Wilkes State jail right until an extradition listening to, after which they are envisioned to be transferred to Tennessee.

Neither McCloud nor Angela Boswell have been arrested or charged with any crimes linked to Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance at this time. Instead, they were being arrested for allegedly driving a stolen BMW from a seemingly unrelated situation.

In a news launch, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Business reported Evelyn Boswell’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, was purchasing the motor vehicle for her mom, Angela Boswell, but hardly ever accomplished the sale and even now took the automobile, which quantities to theft.

“Payment was to be created pertaining to the vehicle and the title and registration altered to reflect the new owner nevertheless, no invest in agreement was at any time completed and no dollars was ever exchanged,” the news release mentioned. “Neither Megan nor Angela Boswell done these responsibilities and the operator was unable to make get hold of with either celebration to return the vehicle.”

Investigators have beforehand explained they were being fascinated in obtaining the BMW with out revealing that it was stolen. On Friday, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said he believed the persons in the BMW, who were being not identified at the time, could have info about the lacking toddler’s whereabouts.

In accordance to a different information release from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Business, both equally McCloud and Angela Boswell have been arrested and charged with possession of stolen assets and are at the moment held devoid of bond on fugitive warrants. Their first court docket overall look is set for Monday.

Seabolt mentioned Boswell was also becoming held on a probation violation for theft out of the Kingsport Standard Periods Court.

EVELYN BOSWELL: Reward for data on lacking Tennessee toddler reaches $33K

Evelyn Boswell missing due to the fact mid-December

Evelyn, a blonde-haired, blue-eyed female who is 15 months outdated, has been described as about 2 ft tall and weighing 28 lbs .. She was previous seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Evelyn vanished in a confounding case that authorities have said is rife with conflicting and inaccurate facts. TBI issued an Amber Notify for the female on Wednesday night at the request of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Business.

TBI initially reported Evelyn hadn’t been seen because Dec. 26, but officers reported Friday that it was much more likely she was final witnessed by a babysitter on Dec. 10 or 11. She was not described missing until finally Feb. 18, in accordance to legislation enforcement officers.

“This is compared with everything I have at any time found,” Cassidy, the Sullivan sheriff said.

Evelyn’s mom, Megan Boswell, has entire custody of the youngster. Her father, Ethan Perry, is in the military services, stationed in Louisiana. Both the kid’s mother and father, who are not married, have been involved in the investigation, Cassidy stated.

Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County.

Cassidy individually provided a $one,000 reward to everyone who arrived ahead with details that prospects to the child’s protected return. He questioned other people to contribute, much too, “to bring sweet Evelyn house.”

