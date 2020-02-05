February 5 (UPI) – Two flights that evacuated hundreds of U.S. citizens from the coronavirus-infested city of Wuhan departed from China, the military said early Wednesday.

The U.S. North Command said in a statement that the U.S. State Department manned 350-passenger flights to California military bases.

Both flights were on their way to Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, where one of the planes will refuel before it leaves for its final destination, Miramar Marine Corps Air Station, San Diego.

The Department of Defense announced that it was ready to receive the two planes that are scheduled to land on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, passengers will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine from the United States Centers for Disease Prevention and Prevention, during which the Department of Defense said it will “work closely with our liaison partners and continue to support the situation as requested.”

The flights took place a week after the U.S. government flew 195 citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of a fatal coronavirus outbreak, to Air Reserve Base, Riverside County, California, last Wednesday.

After the first evacuation flight, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in Uzbekistan that they are working to bring more US citizens home from Wuhan, which has been blocked by the Chinese government for several weeks to stop the outbreak.

By Wednesday morning, 490 people had died and nearly 25,000 people across the country had been infected with the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that had occurred in central China’s Wuhan city in early December.

The worldwide death toll was 492 since two people outside of China died. According to the World Health Organization, at least 159 people in 23 countries other than China are infected with the disease.

The CDC has confirmed 11 cases of the virus in the United States with 82 cases examined.

The news of the departing flights comes amid tense US-China relations when the Asian nation criticized Washington’s response to the outbreak and accused it of fueling fear of the disease by increasing its travel advice to China while offering from not doing justice.

“The United States has said on several occasions that it wants to help China,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday. “We would be happy if this help arrives soon.”

Meanwhile, the State Department told U.S. citizens still in Wuhan that they may be able to arrange further evacuation flights on Thursday.

“The Chinese health authorities will examine travelers at the airport and may refuse boarding to anyone who has health concerns,” the US embassy said in China. “You can also refuse to allow the family members of the passenger to board the vehicle or involuntarily bring people with health concerns to the hospital.”

Defense Minister Assistant Secretary Jonathan Rath Hoffman told reporters on Tuesday that Defense Secretary Mark Esper had asked the Department of Health and Human Resources for assistance to quarantine up to 1,000 people if needed at the Air Reserve Base in March should.