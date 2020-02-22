[two-gentlemen-shot,-one-fatally,-at-cockfighting-occasion-in-residential-pacoima-community]

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Two adult men ended up shot, 1 fatally, early Saturday early morning at a cockfighting celebration in a residential area of Pacoima, authorities claimed.
A 911 caller reported the shooting about 12: 30 a.m. at a residence in the 12700 block of Montague Avenue, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Law enforcement Division explained.
Officers arrived to discover a male in his 20s deceased at the scene, the LAPD stated. His id was not promptly disclosed.
Yet another shooting victim, a male of unfamiliar age, was transported to a medical center in secure condition.
The shooter remained at substantial. No description was out there.
The motive for the taking pictures is under investigation.
Establishing: Much more specifics will be added to this report as they develop into obtainable.
