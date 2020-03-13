Two Germans between new COVID-19 situations in north

Turkish Cypriot wellness authorities announced 3 new verified COVID-19 situations on Friday, bringing the complete to five in the occupied north of Cyprus and 15 across the island.

The situations worry two German nationals and one Turkish Cypriot who experienced lately returned from the British isles.

The two German nationals were section of a tourist group from Germany among the which two other Germans analyzed good previously this 7 days.

The lastest two, in accordance to Turkish Cypriot media, in the beginning analyzed unfavorable but just after building a fever, they ended up examined again and uncovered to have COVID-19.

Whilst the team had remaining, three stayed powering and were quarantined.

All five instances are getting treated at the Burhan Nalbantoglu healthcare facility in north Nicosia.

Turkish Cypriot authorities had introduced the 1st case on Tuesday when a 65-year-previous German female was examined positive, followed by her spouse the future day.

The man was in quarantine considering that his wife was identified with the condition.

The German team was on holiday break in Famagusta and experienced arrived in the north through Tymbou airport (Ercan).

Divided Cyprus now has a overall of 15 COVID-19 scenarios after the Republic declared its tenth case on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the head of the Turkish Cypriot ruling alliance, Ersin Tatar reported that authorities in the north are hunting for 10 Turkish Cypriots who were on the similar flight with the German travellers.