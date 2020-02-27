two-guys-shot-lifeless-in-grand-crossing-while-returning-from-fuel-station:-law-enforcement

Two men ended up fatally shot Wednesday even though going for walks again from a gas station in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Quinton Brooks and another man ended up confronted by a gunman about 10: 45 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 69th Put, Chicago law enforcement and the Prepare dinner County clinical examiner’s office explained.

The attacker exited a black SUV and opened fireplace with no expressing a word, police reported.

Brooks, 19, was struck in the head and higher physique, and taken to the University of Chicago Clinical Centre, where he died, authorities claimed.

The other gentleman, 23, was shot in the back again and was taken to the exact same clinic was pronounced dead, law enforcement claimed Thursday morning.

Law enforcement collected eight shell casings at the scene, and established the SUV drove off west on 69th Street.

No arrests have been designed.

