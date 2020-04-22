Two Heart Cats Positively Tested at COVID-19 in New York

Breaking News

Two pets were tested positive for a novel coronavirus in New York … and the feds say it is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in companion animals in the United States.

Flines have short-term respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover, according to the USDA and CDC. Cats are believed to contract the virus from people who live with them or from people in their neighborhood.

As we reported … Pets are in danger to catch the coronavirus from unidentified owners. Cats and ferrets are most attractive.

While these 2 cats are the first confirmed cases of virus in domestic animals in the United States, some animals have been infected … including a tiger at the Bronx Zoo and 2 dogs in Hong Kong.

The CDC says people should not be afraid or afraid of pets. You don’t even have to rush to test the animals for the virus.

The agency said there was no evidence that the animals had transmitted COVID-19 to humans but recommended that pet owners keep their companions away from talking to humans and animals outside of their home. .

Cats were reportedly tested for the virus in veterinary labs, and the tests used different chemicals than human tests, which remained difficult to come by in the pandemic.

The USDA says coronavirus testing is not recommended for pets unless the animal shows symptoms or is exposed to a person with COVID-19.

Both infected flines live in different parts of the state of NY, but the USDA and CDC do not specify their locations.

The first cat got the disease a week after a person in the home had a short respiratory illness, even if the person was not confirmed to have COVID-19. The line also came out, so it could be in contact with an infected person in the neighborhood.

The second cat became ill after the owner tested positive for COVID-19, but another cat in the same household did not show any signs of illness.