[two hospitalized for burns after honey oil lab explosion in central Fresno]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A honey oil lab explosion at a central Fresno household despatched two folks to the hospital Thursday evening.

Firefighters and law enforcement responded to the residence on Wilson and Dudley, just southwest of Palm and Olive Avenues at about eight: 30 p.m.

Officers say a butane canister caught fire whilst a guy and girl had been extracting THC from cannabis, leading to a minor explosion.

There have been some damages within the residence but no structural injury exterior.

The gentleman and girl endured burns and ended up taken to Community Regional Professional medical Middle.

Officials say there was no marijuana expanding inside of the residence. Many agencies are handling the clear-up.