Two injured after Pennsylvania woman enters oncoming traffic as a belief test

PITTSBURGH – A woman in Pennsylvania reportedly drove oncoming traffic in her car to test her belief in God. She has informed the police that she does not regret her actions.

The incident occurred on January 7, when 31-year-old Nadejda Reilly came oncoming traffic near Weatherly, Pennsylvania, according to the WTAE.

Reilly told an investigator that she had been on the road for several hours waiting for a call from God when she decided to do something herself and drive into an oncoming vehicle.

“God, who is related to Reilly, took care of her by not hurting her,” Trooper Bruce Balliet wrote in an affidavit. Reilly expressed no concerns or remorse for the victims. Reilly also said she didn’t care if the other people were hurt because God had taken care of them. “

Reilly, of Drums, Pennsylvania, has withdrawn her $ 50,000 bail. She was charged with serious bodily harm and other crimes for deliberately causing the accident and injuring two people in the vehicle she drove to. Both victims were hospitalized for their injuries.

Reilly’s lawyer filed a notice advising her to refrain from formal charges, but declined to comment further on Friday.