Two injured in hit-and-run collision

Two people were injured in a hit-and-run collision on Saturday southeast of Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol said around 2 a.m. that the department had received a call regarding a solo collision on Edison Road east of Fairfax Road. When the police arrived, they found one seriously injured and another seriously injured.

The department learned that a 1999 GMC was traveling east on Edison Road when, for some reason, the driver made a dangerous left turn that caused the GMC to collide with the high median.

The GMC then went to the right and collided with a chainlink fence and a pole. The driver, identified as Noe Diaz-Gonzalez, 38, suffered moderate injuries and fled on foot, the CHP said. A passenger was trapped in the GMC and suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Kern medical center for treatment.

Diaz-Gonzalez was found near the scene and arrested for hit and run and DUI after a visit to Kern Medical.