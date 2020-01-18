Two key defenders return to LSU for another season

BATON ROUGE – Amid the news that tigers are heading to the 2020 NFL draft, some are not yet ready to part with the LSU.

Security Kary Vincent posted a tweet on Thursday saying that he will return to the LSU for his senior year. Vincent is holding the NFL on hold for another season, saying he is aiming to graduate from college.

Nose Tackle Tyler Shelvin confirmed in a tweet that he will stay with LSU for another season.

JaCoby Stevens announced on Wednesday that he will return to Death Valley for the 2020 season after careful consideration. He will finish his senior year.

Here is a list of players who have been confirmed to move to the NFL.