Two killed after police in Melbourne followed the traffic delay warning

Two men were killed after police persecution in Melbourne. The main road is now closed and warned of delays in commuting.

The police tried to intercept a suspected stolen car on the high street in Preston shortly after 10 p.m. yesterday, but the car did not stop and collided with a truck that hit a stationary car – an Audi sedan.

The two men in the alleged stolen car died after the accident.

Two men died after the allegedly stolen car they were driving hit a truck. (AAP)

The male driver of the Audi and the truck driver were hospitalized.

A man in his thirties suffered chest injuries and was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

Another man is in stable condition at Austin Hospital.

There are road closures around High Street in Preston. Commuters are warned that delays are expected this morning. (AAP)

The Victoria police say the investigation is being monitored by the Professional Standards Command.

The main street at the intersection of Bell Street remains closed until at least 8 a.m.

Bell Street is closed between St Georges Road and Plenty Road. The High Street is closed between Gower Street and Raglan Street.

Witnesses or people with information about the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au.