[two-local-citizens-becoming-analyzed-for-coronavirus,-county-says]

Two persons in Kern County are at this time remaining analyzed for the coronavirus at a nearby healthcare facility, according to health officers.

The Kern County Community Wellbeing Expert services department mentioned in a push meeting this morning that two people today are in isolation when the testing is staying accomplished. At this time, the residents are viewed as to be small danger. No information has been provided on the age or whereabouts of the citizens.

The tests comes following kits a short while ago grew to become obtainable to the county, General public Info Officer Michelle Corson stated.

We can expect far more tests to appear around the future times and months, as this is just 1 of these factors that we can identify the situations, we can promptly isolate and acquire the right safeguards,” she mentioned.

In addition, Corson said it has been given the names of 13 worldwide vacationers and are assessing to see if they fit the criteria for monitoring.

There are presently no confirmed situations of coronavirus in Kern County, in accordance to the office. The danger for the typical general public even now continues to be small and 80 p.c of cases nationwide are mild.

Nationwide, 6 men and women have died from the coronavirus, all from Washington point out, in accordance to NBC News.