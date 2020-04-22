Two major construction projects are progressing in West Palm – News – The Palm Beach Post

The office tower at the “tent site” at the gate in downtown West Palm Beach and the combination of uses at Anchorage in Northwood Village received major approvals this week.

WEST PALM BEACH – City commissioners on Monday awarded a land lease for a large office tower and terms for a mixed-use project in Northwood Village.

Commissioners and the mayor, acting as the West Palm Beach Community Reform Agency, unanimously agreed to lease the tent site on Okeechobee Boulevard and South Dixie Highway to developer Charles Cohen. Voting paves the way for luxury towers with a gateway with 24 floors of offices 40 feet above the high lobby.

The CRA also unanimously approved a project at the city-owned Anchor Site at the Westwood Road West Terminal that will include approximately 350 homes as well as offices, shops and possibly a Grocery Store.

Both projects are considered to be game changers in their location.

The city has spent years trying to attract a developer to a tent site located in a prominent position at the downtown entrance.

According to a deal approved on Monday, Cohen Brothers Realty Corp., Florida LLC will pay about $ 1 million a year for the 2.4-acre city-owned property, which is estimated to be $ 25.7 million. It is a 50-year lease with an option for 49 years or a Cohen purchase.

Cohen, whose company has built signing office towers from New York to Los Angeles, can build up to 490,000 square feet on the West Palm Beach site.

“We believe this project is the most successful of all time,” he said when meeting Commissioners at a Zoom conference call because the government has coronavirus restrictions. “It’s an old project for me.”

Two other office towers are under construction in downtown and a third is expected to be built next to the waterfront, about two blocks from the tent site. But Cohen said demand exceeds supply of luxury offices in the city.

His building uses the latest technology and attracts the highest degree of tenants in the financial industry, he said. “I firmly believe,” If you build it, they will come. ‘ “

The development of the 3.3-acre anchorage should be completed in about three years, said Gilbert Behamou of Immocorp.

With the help of Miami architect Kobi Karp, Immocorp is designing a cluster of low- and mid-center buildings. Immocorp’s Frank Gottsman said the company wants to attract visitors to the area and its business with a project with an artistic feel, affordable apartments, a grocery store and offices. It would act as a city display, possibly at the train stop for the extended Tri-Rail service.

The project would populate the west end of Northwood Road, the trendy shops and restaurants that link Currie Park Beach to the east.

Thanks to a park bond arrangement in March, the city plans to invest $ 8 million to renovate the park, which is a long haven for the homeless. Meanwhile, developer Jeff Greene is awaiting city approval for a series of medium- or high-rise residential buildings on land he owns around the park.

