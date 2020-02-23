[two-males-arrested-for-firearm-and-medicines-in-south-bakersfield]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Two men have been arrested Saturday for possession of a firearm and prescription drugs in South Bakersfield.

In accordance to BPD, officers done a vehicle enforcement cease on Saturday in the 2100 block of Hughes Lane.

During the procedure, the driver, Richard Martinez, 26, showed signs of impairment. The passenger, Hector Carrera, 45, was in possession of suspected medications.

Right after looking the car, officers discovered an SKS assault rifle with two substantial capability publications.

Martinez and Carrera were being booked into the Kern county Jail for firearm and drug-connected charges.

Everyone with far more information and facts is encouraged to get in touch with Bakersfield Law enforcement at (661) 327-7111.