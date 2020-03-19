Two men and women die from COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Wisconsin (WAOW) — Two persons have now died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Governor Tony Evers says the initially death was a man in his 50’s from Fond du Lac Co. The second loss of life was a man in his 90’s from Ozaukee Co.

“Our hearts go out to all the beloved ones influenced by these fatalities, and to all those people struggling from this virus,” mentioned Gov. Evers. “We are committed to combating the distribute of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to understand the tricky perform and bravery of our nurses, medical professionals, state wellbeing officers, and all those people on the entrance strains in the work to help save lives. Together we will get through this historic well being challenge.”

According to the Office of Wellness Companies, as of 2 p.m. Mar. 19, 155 people today had analyzed positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

“We are extremely saddened by the dying of these persons and my coronary heart goes out to the household, community, overall health providers and public wellness officials,” reported DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We are working nonstop with health care team throughout the state to decrease the distribute of COVID-19 and support protect the overall health and safety of Wisconsinites.”