[two-men-arrested-for-armed-theft-in-mattapan]

Two males are in custody immediately after a male in Mattapan was thrown to the floor, overwhelmed and experienced his wallet stolen Thursday night, police mentioned.

Thurman Ragland, 53, of Hyde Park, and 24-12 months-previous Ra’Quan Baker-Parham, of Brockton, have been arrested by Boston police officers and are becoming billed with armed robbery.

Police claimed they responded to a simply call for an armed theft in development on Blue Hill Avenue soon in advance of nine: 30 p.m. and spoke to the target at the scene, who stated he had been robbed by two adult men following he still left a nearby CVS.

The sufferer mentioned the gentlemen approached him and questioned him for dollars, and when he refused Ragland threw him to the ground and commenced punching him, according to law enforcement. The victim mentioned that as he was getting assaulted, a single of the suspects grabbed his wallet and stole his money.

The target also explained to law enforcement that Baker-Parham pointed a black item at him through the incident, which he thought to be a firearm, and mentioned that if he didn’t give them his cash, he would be shot.

The victim determined Ragland, who was walking on River Street in Mattapan, to the officers and he was arrested. Police said Baker-Parham was positioned inside of of Mattapan Residence of Pizza on Blue Hill Avenue, where by he was also identified and arrested.

Both equally gentlemen are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.