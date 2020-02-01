Two men, including the Briton, died of avalanches in Japan

Two people, including a Briton, were killed separately on Saturday when two avalanches hit mountains in Japan.

The 34-year-old Briton was caught in an avalanche in Hokkaido when he was skiing with two other people, a local official said.

“He was hospitalized, but was later pronounced dead,” said Takahiro Sumiya, a local firefighter.

Further details, including the person’s name, were not immediately available.

Regardless, a man was killed after being hit by another avalanche near a ski resort in Nagano Prefecture, local media reported.

“He was caught in an avalanche when he tried to snowboard with two other people outside a ski slope on Mount Norikura,” said a local fire officer.

NHK reported that the man identified as a 47-year-old freelance cameraman was later declared dead.

A 38-year-old Frenchman was found dead on Friday after an avalanche hit a mountain near the Tomamu ski area in Hokkaido. The avalanche occurred on Thursday afternoon when the group of eight left the resort’s ski lessons to plunge into the pristine snow on the mountain.