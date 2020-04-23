Two men released from prison because of the coronavirus

Authorities said two men released from prison in California due to the coronavirus pandemic were arrested and charged with crimes shortly after they were released.

Rocky Lee Music, 32, was charged with charging a motorcyclist on Sunday about 40 minutes after his release from St. Rita Prison in Dublin, located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

According to officials, 16 prisoners were positive for the coronavirus.

Owen Aguilar, 27, of Selma, Central California, was charged with setting fire to nine fires in a week after being released from Fresno District Jail, including fire at a homeless man’s tent , several commercial depots and a shopping cart that caused a brush. fire.

Thousands of inmates such as Music and Aguilar had been released from California County Jails due to an emergency order from the State Judicial Council that set the bail at zero for low-level offenders.

The order was aimed at combating the potential spread of coronavirus in state prisons and jails.

The court order is expected to remain in place for 90 days after Governor Gavin Newsom lifts the state order at home.

Sometimes offenders have been re-arrested more than once under this policy.

KCRA reported that Jason Gaul, 33, was previously arrested for two releases on zero bail prior to his third arrest, which did not qualify him for release. Gaul was charged with automatic theft, grand theft during a state of emergency, vandalism and committing a crime while being released from pre-trial detention for a crime.