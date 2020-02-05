Two men vowed to kill Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil and to foul his mother, the court said

A court has heard that two men reportedly threatened to kill Mesut Ozil and contaminate his mother when they were outside security guards outside his home.

Salaman Ekinci and Ferhat Ercun are accused of using threatening, abusive or offensive words or behavior to trigger harassment, alarm or distress. They both deny the charge.

The intimidation is said to have taken place in front of the £ 9m Arsenal star’s home in North London on August 8, shortly after Ozil and teammate Seed Kolasinac were attacked in an independent incident by moped attackers.

Getty Images – Getty

Mesut Ozil was absent from Highbury Corner Magistrates Court

On Tuesday, security guard Kemil Sezer told Highbury Corner Magistrates Court how he saw the two men for the first time on August 8 at 7:30 p.m. before returning about three hours later in the dark.

Sezer and his colleague were outside Ozil’s house because they were supposed to protect the 31-year-old after he and Kolasinac were attacked with a moped by a mugger in an independent incident.

He said to the court, “They swore in Turkish and said, ‘F *** your mothers, we will be Mesut’s mother f *** and we will come back in five minutes and if security does not stop here we will kill Mesut Ozil and kill you.

“We started chasing them … we got angry because Mesut Ozil was attacked about two to three weeks earlier and we feared the same would happen.”

When asked by the public prosecutor Sarah Gabay how he was feeling, he said: “Stressed out… Mesut Ozil is loved by the Turkish people.

“We have a responsibility to protect him.”

Jason Cundy says Mesut Ozil “was never cut out for the Premier League”

Ms. Gabay announced that the guards arrested Ekinci and Ercun after they returned for the third time after midnight. At this point, the police were called.

She said, “In the interview, both of the defendants refused to use the language, saying they had no conversation between them and were attacked by the security guards.”

In defense, Johan Grefstad pointed out that Ercun would prove that he was hit on the head by a baseball bat.

Former soldier Sezer, a trained dog protection specialist, replied: “We don’t wear baseball bats. I am trained for my job and do not need and do not wear baseball bats.”

31-year-old Ozil, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, is of Turkish origin.

He was not present at the hearing.

The trial was postponed by district judge Alison Rose to resume at the same court on April 21.