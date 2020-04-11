Two men were arrested while fishing for police during a COVID-19 health crisis

Two men will appear in court today after allegedly trying to arrest police at two separate events yesterday.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb confirmed the arrest of two people on Friday over charges filed in Liverpool and Port Stephens.

“Acceptance or anger of government officials is in jeopardy, contrary to law,” Prime Minister Webb said on Saturday.

“It’s scary every time, but it’s special on COVID.”

NSW Minister of Health Brad Hazzard described the situation as “vicious”.

“If you enjoy doing good. Don’t be ignorant. This curse is very dangerous,” said Mr. Hazzard in an interview discussing the issue.

“The reason our community is so good is that the people in our community are so focused on looking after us, taking care of themselves and taking care of us,” he said.

“So one or two or three people are doing something different and I just ask that person, think about that (winter) again, think again.”

In the first incident, officers were contacted by the Liverpool City Police Area Command’s Proact Crime Team when they saw a man and woman sitting in a traffic light on Sadlier Avenue, Ashcroft , at 2.45pm on Friday.

After speaking with the man and the chair of the station, he was given a statement that he did not comply with the ministerial directives and offered a move to the side.

The 24-year-old is believed to have become an outcast in the police force, insulting and threatening them while driving in the parking lot of the car.

NSW police have arrested two different men for prosecuting officers. (9News)

Police pulled over the car and arrested her, before accusing her of sexually assaulting her in a statement about Coronavirus.

He was taken to the Liverpool Detention Center and charged with failure to comply with the guidelines (COVID-19), failure to comply with COVID-19 health guidelines, which threatened the police in enforcement action, police crackdown on enforcement action, and release of $ 5000 under State Government.

The man was denied death row to appear in front of Parramatta Prison on Saturday.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Liverpool Department of Commerce and she was held in contravention of AVO. He was granted bail before Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday 21 April 2020.

It has been confirmed in men not COVID-19.

In a separate incident, officials from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police Department went to a home in Eucalyptus Crescent, Metford, around 6.45 pm yesterday, following reports of a possible terrorist incident the home.

Two men – aged 36 and 62 – spoke with police, before the younger brother was taken into custody. Authorities agreed to put the man in the ambulance, believing he had a male suspect shot in the head.

When arrived, the old man approached the officers and after being moved, he spoke to the young man, standing up to the woman who was being held in the chest, before he was arrested .

The men were taken to Maitland Police Station where a man has been charged by police with death in the process without any actual injury, an official of the operation said, and was released about $ 5000 under the Law of Public Health.

The teen charged him with rubbish / intimidation of physical fear, police brutality and malicious execution of executions and obstruction of officer in execution .

Both denied bail pending trial at Newcastle Bail later today.