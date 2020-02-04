Two Moons, Two Moods by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

A soft, diffuse moon influence from Pisces glows through the hazy beginning of 2020. Take a moment to do it well internally. We must decide who we are and orient ourselves accordingly. If we are lax, we return to old, lazy ways. A little obstinacy at the front will be needed. Later an action-oriented Rammaan will follow us.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). You are smart and consistent. You can stumble here and there, but you know the direction you are heading. And as long as you don’t give up, you’ll always find a way to get there.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Most of the tomorrow are today’s results. But then there are those interesting non-sequiturs, such as raindrops of happiness falling from perfectly blue cloudless skies. Enjoy the splash of today.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Your loved ones are likely to resist your advice, directions and general comments, but you can be sure that they will follow your example.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Who said you need to know what you are doing to get started? Just start. You learn when you go. And don’t be afraid to ask for help. People must and want to help if they can. And if they can’t, they just say no.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Search resistance. Everything you need is right in front of you; you only have to look at it for a while. Of course there will be a natural curiosity that will lead you to the answer that has been here all the time.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Your future is so attractive that you can fall in love with it. Fortunately, you learned long ago not to fall in love with potential. It interferes with your ability to use it. Work, reality and love right now – that’s what makes things happen.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). There is an answer, even several, but you only need one. Someone knows; someone you haven’t met yet. Make it a point to meet new people in the coming weeks.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). It will not always be passion and excitement and novelty that will keep you motivated to stay on course with your goals. Sometimes it’s determination. At the moment it is a simple willingness to do what is needed.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Greed, one of the most boring human traits, indicates thoughtlessness, anger, and a lack of creativity. You counteract its effect on the world by offering great love wherever you can.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Every love story needs a big gesture. Consider the story between you and you. Is this not as worthy as a big show? You are the relationship that you will wear throughout your life.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Just because it is a new year does not mean that you will find an entirely different one that you are reflected in the mirror. And yet, in this face that is your face, new thoughts arise. Yes, there is actually something here that was not before.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You feel you can be influenced and you can make this work for you by placing yourself in the environments with the best influences and with the people you would prefer to be.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 1). You know exactly what to cut, organize and align. A lot of magic comes from working in one direction. A sweet spirit comes to your world and offers laughter and affection. There will be excitement at the cinema level in the spring and then a period of stability with which you can save resources to invest in August. Aquarius and Leo love you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 28, 45, 1 and 16.

NEW YEAR, NEW PRIORITIES: RAM: write goals and continue the habit of writing throughout the year; that’s the magic. TAURUS: Decide how you will be active in the new year. Motion-related goals will be particularly lucky. GEMINI: Resolutions related to relationships will be particularly happy and effective. CANCER: Errors are a glorious sign that you are trying new things. Taking risks will be the start of something fantastic. LEO: While your heart embraces feeling, pain turns into healing. VIRGO: The soul you seek before you make decisions will bring powerful forces into play. LIBRA: This new chapter will be written, whether you write it or perform it as an actor. What is your preference? SCORPIO: The process is the most important part of every goal. If you promise yourself one thing, make a promise to return to the process, no matter what. SAGITTARIUS: You move forward with good cheer and what felt like work transforms into play. CAPRICORN: The year is new, but you are even newer with new hope at the base of the soul. AQUARIUS: A dream, a thought, an action – it is that simple, but not necessarily in that order. FISHING: If it was on your list last year and didn’t happen, scratch it. The new year deserves a new approach and a new chance to win it.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Two notable American Capricorns were born on the first day of the year, war hero Paul Revere and American flag designer Betsy Ross. Revere was born under the warrior moon of Aries with birth Mercury, Jupiter and Uranus in adventurous Sagittarius. Ross was born when the moon was in Cancer, the sign of the United States of America and patriotism in general.

