Two more COVID-19 died at Bobcaygeon, Ont. adult residences

TORONTO –

The two-person two-story nursing home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. died as a result of KEVID-19, bringing the death toll to 22.

The director of the Pinecrest Nursing Home confirmed the news Saturday morning, a day after four nursing home residents died of a new illness.

“This is a special time trial for all of us who are part of the Pinecrest community and we are all affected by this loss,” Mary Carr said in a news release.

“Families have been alerted to the plight of their loved ones and we are working hard to provide comfort and care to patients.”

The emergence of a new 65-bed facility was launched on March 18 and also confirmed the life of Jean Pollock, the wife of a patient who visits daily, but not at home.

Long-term care homes throughout the state are particularly vulnerable to the spread of the disease. According to data from Ontario’s health authorities, there have been 32 people in temporary care facilities since the outbreak began.

As a result, the state has announced measures on long-term care homes in recent weeks, including limiting visitors and increasing funding for screening and further purification.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

.