Two more test positives in South Australia

In South Australia, two cases of the potentially fatal coronavirus have been confirmed, of which the national total has increased to 12.

A couple in their sixties from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, visited the family in South Australia.

Nicola Spurrier, SA Health’s chief public health officer, confirmed yesterday that the two new cases, a man and a woman, had been hospitalized with coronavirus.

China will step up efforts to curb the Coronavirus outbreak before the New Year holidays as there are more confirmed cases. (AP)

“These cases came from Wuhan, China. They visit relatives in South Australia,” she said.

“They followed all of the procedures and information they were asked about in the fight against communicable diseases.”

They developed symptoms and were tested in a public hospital before isolating themselves.

Your relative has been tested and the results are pending.

“We do not believe that there have been any contacts with anyone else in the state and they have been in self-isolation for the time required,” she said.

The couple are said to have left Wuhan on January 20.

25 people were tested in South Australia, 15 of which were negative yesterday.

The new cases came when Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a ban on all foreigners who have left or crossed mainland China to enter Australia.

According to this measure, travelers are prohibited from entering Australia for 14 days from the date of departure or transit through China.