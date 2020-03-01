Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Abdul Fasal. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March one — Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal and Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat have reportedly denied signing statutory declarations (SD) supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

In a report by Malaysiakini, Syed Abu was quoted expressing he did not voice help for Dr Mahathir but revealed that he experienced signed an SD supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as an alternative.

According to the portal, he confirmed a photograph of him presenting the signed SD to Muhyiddin in the existence of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as evidence of his allegiance to Muhyiddin.

Masir, in a movie he launched, likewise denied supporting Dr Mahathir.

“I aid Muhyiddin as primary minister,” he explained in the video clip.

The two Syed Abu and Masir’s names have been in Dr Mahathir’s record of 114 MPs who supported him.

Their denial brings the range of MPs supporting Dr Mahathir down to 112 but as of late very last evening, Hulu Selangor MP June Leow’s title was additional to checklist bringing the total to 113.

Muhyiddin is predicted to be sworn in as the key minister at 10.30am currently while Dr Mahathir is envisioned to present the list to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah prior to the swearing in ceremony.