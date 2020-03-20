two new conditions confirmed in Australian Capital Territory

Two a lot more instances of coronavirus have been confirmed in Canberra.

ACT Main Medical Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman announced a guy in his 70s and a male in his 50s analyzed constructive for COVID-19.

The more mature male experienced not long ago returned from overseas and travellers on the following flights are staying urged to self-isolate and contact health authorities:

– Etihad Airways flight EY450 from Abu Dhabi, which arrived in Sydney at 6am on March 18.

– Virgin Australia flight VA640, from Sydney to Canberra, which arrived at 11am on March 18.

– Etihad flight EY78, with seat rows nonetheless to be confirmed from Amsterdam to Abu Dhabi, which arrived at 11am on March 17.

The guy in his 50s had also recently returned from overseas and experienced self-isolated.

Dr Coleman explained his travel arrangements did not carry him into what authorities look at shut speak to with other travellers. (Virgin Australia)

A amount of shut private contacts of both equally adult males have also been recommended to self-quarantine.

There have now been six confirmed cases of coronavirus in the ACT, with just one nonetheless in medical center.

“All six COVID-19 people are very well,” Dr Coleman said.

“A pair of our initial few are perfectly and could in all probability be regarded recovered.”

More than 2000 individuals in the ACT have examined adverse for the illness.