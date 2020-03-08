Two new Covid-19 cases in Ireland bringing total to 21

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed that there are two new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

There are now 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

A statement revealed that both are cases of community transmission.

The cases are related to:

a female in the east of the country

a male in the south of the country, who is associated with the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, and a risk assessment is underway

The HSE revealed that they are “now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Ireland remains in containment phase with 21 cases to date, three of which are associated with community transmission.

“Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some.

“Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others.”

Dr Holohan added: “The most important way they can do this is by following public health advice.”

Protective measures people can take against Covid-19 include: