Two new measles cases identified at Melbourne Airport

Health officials are asking Victoria residents to keep up to date with their vaccines after two new measles were diagnosed in Melbourne.

Victoria’s chief health officer informed doctors and emergency departments at the hospital that he had confirmed two cases, a boy and a man in his 20s who had recently returned from Nepal and the Philippines.

The little boy was on board a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur that landed at Tullamarine, Melbourne, on Tuesday, January 28, at 8:15 pm and may have infected others.

A microscopic look at measles. (Getty) boy with measles. (IStock)

The 20-year-old man traveled from the Philippines to Tullamarine airport on Friday, January 31, and carries the same risk of infection.

Locals who were at the airport at the time and became infected could show symptoms until February 18.

Both patients are currently recovering at home.

Dr. Brett Sutton, chief health officer, said these two cases are the second and third measles diseases identified in Victoria this year.

It may take up to 18 days for symptoms to appear after exposure to the disease. (Supplied)

“Almost all measles cases in Victoria in the past year have affected people who are not fully vaccinated against measles, have either traveled overseas, or have been in contact with overseas travelers,” wrote Dr. Sutton.

“Many cases have occurred in people born since 1966 who believed to be fully vaccinated but had not received two doses of the MMR vaccine.

“Anyone who has signs and symptoms compatible with measles should be examined and reported to the department.

“There should be a particularly high level of suspicion if you have traveled abroad or visited one of the areas listed above and have not or only partially vaccinated against measles.”

Tullamarine Airport in 2011. (AAP)

The symptoms of measles are fever and a severe cough, followed by a red, blotchy rash that usually starts on the face.

Measles is highly contagious and can live in an exposed environment for up to two hours.

Residents with a documented history of vaccination against measles are largely protected against the infection.