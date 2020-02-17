[two-new-situations-of-covid-19-hit-kanto-place,-bringing-japan-overall-to-at-least-61]

Two fresh scenarios of the new coronavirus regarded as COVID-19 had been claimed in the Kanto location on Monday, bringing the overall amount in Japan to 61, excluding travellers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who examined good.

The initial circumstance of the virus emerged at Sagamihara Chuo Medical center in the metropolis of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, the clinic announced on its internet site. Just one workers member was discovered to be infected just after an 80-yr-previous girl from Kanagawa who died on Thursday — getting to be Japan’s sole demise from the pneumonia-causing virus — had been sent to the clinic. The staffer experienced been caring for the lady.

The wellness ministry also declared Monday that just one of its staff members in his 50s who had been functioning within the cruise ship among Feb. 11 and Saturday had analyzed positive and was hospitalized.

In accordance to the ministry, the personnel, who resides in Tokyo, had been collecting information and facts within the ship and sending it to the ministry. He went dwelling on Feb. 11, but walked from a nearby accommodation facility afterward.

He did not have any direct get in touch with with passengers or crew, but had a fever on Friday and examined constructive on Sunday, the ministry explained.