Two New York Police Officers Shot and Wounded in Separate Attacks | world

NEW YORK, Oct. / PRNewswire / – A New York police officer was shot and wounded at a police station this morning, about 12 hours after another officer was injured while in his patrol car in the same neighborhood.

An armed man entered the 41st district in the Bronx at around 8 a.m. (1300 GMT) and opened fire, wounding an officer before being detained, a police spokesman said.

The officer was taken to a hospital. New York media reported that the officer was a lieutenant who was shot in the arm.

The attack followed a shootout last night against a uniformed policeman who was sitting in his police car with his partner.

The armed man went to the vehicle and started a conversation with the two officers in the vehicle before suddenly opening fire and hitting a police officer on the chin and neck, police officers said in a press conference last night.

“This was an attempt to murder police officers,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. “There is too much hatred of our officers and it has to stop.”

The officers returned no fire. The wounded officer’s partner sat in the driver’s seat and drove him to the hospital. He should survive, the police said.

A police spokesman said the authorities are investigating whether the same shooter carried out both attacks. The authorities have not published the names of the officials involved.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter that those responsible for the attacks would be brought to justice.

“NY law enforcement officers put their lives at risk every day to protect us. These attacks are hideous,” he said. – Reuters