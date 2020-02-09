Two NYPD officers shot dead by men trying to murder the police

A man with a long-standing criminal record tried to kill two officers from the New York City Police Department in their patrol car on Saturday evening (local time) and opened fire in a police station on Sunday morning.

A total of two police officers were shot, but what NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said survived were targeted attempts to murder the police.

A total of two police officers were shot, but what NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said survived were targeted attempts to murder the police. (AP)

“This is not a crime that is getting on in years. This is not a robbery in a liquor store where a tragedy breaks out. This is a premeditated attempt at murder,” said Commissioner Shea.

“By God’s grace, we are not planning a funeral.”

The first shootout took place on Saturday evening when a man in a black puffer jacket opened fire on two policemen sitting in a van on the 41st district in the Bronx.

One officer was wounded and is said to survive, the police said, while a second officer in the van was not hit.

Then, on Sunday morning, a man entered the 41st district in the Bronx just before 8 a.m. and opened fire on uniformed officers and a civil servant, said Commissioner Shea.

A male lieutenant who returned the fire was shot in the arm and is in a stable condition, said Commissioner Shea.

The suspect was not shot, but instead lay on the ground after running out of bullets, said Commissioner Shea. He was then taken into custody.

“This was an attempt to murder police officers,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“We have to use this word because it was a deliberate effort not only to kill other people, but also those who wear a uniform that represents us all.”

A police officer who had been injured in a shootout the night before is released at Lincoln Hospital. (AP)

Commissioner Shea said investigators are confident that the same man opened fire in both incidents.

The police said the suspect, whom they did not name, was arrested and tried in 2002 for attempted murder. In the incident, he shot a person, ambushed a woman, crashed the vehicle, and then involved in a shootout with police officers, Commissioner Shea said.

According to Commissioner Shea, he was released on parole in 2017. In the meantime, however, an arrest has been recorded that should appear in court in the coming days.

Commissioner Shea said the attacks this weekend reminded him of the 2014 murders of officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, who were sitting in their patrol car.

In both situations, the attacks did not take place long after public protests against police practices in the city.

According to CNN member WCBS, protests against surveillance of subway fare circumvention on January 31 led to the arrest of 13 people.

“Remember that these things have nothing to do with each other,” he said.

“We have people who marched in New York City last week and I condemned it and I condemned it here again today – with swear words against the police department.

“Everyone should speak out against it, and you have to be careful with the words you use, be it on social media, on paper, or when speaking, because words matter and words affect people’s behavior.”