Two NYPD officers were shot and detained within 12 hours

February 9 (UPI) – Two New York City police officers were shot dead within 12 hours of two attacks on a Bronx area this weekend.

A policeman was shot and injured in Bronx District 41 on Sunday morning after two other policemen were shot and injured on Saturday evening by a man who was approaching them while sitting in their designated police car in the district.

Police believe the same suspect – 45-year-old Bronx Robert Williams – was involved in both shootings and was detained on Sunday morning.

Police commissioner Dermot Shea described the shootout on Saturday evening as an “attempt on two New York police officers”.

He said the two police officers were transferred to a drug-sensitive area in the Bronx in Longwood when a man approached them at 8:30 p.m. ask the way.

Shea said the man then pulled a gun and fired several shots in the immediate vicinity of the van.

The officer who drove the van shouted “Gun!” and tried to drive the van away, but was shot in the neck and chin. The official’s partner then drove him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was treated and is expected to survive.

The officers could not return fire on the shooters.

NYPD did not immediately reveal the identity of the injured officers.

“This shows once again how dangerous these streets can be for New York City police officers,” said Patrick Lynch, president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association of New York City. “Don’t take the words ‘attempted assassination’ lightly. An attempted murder because you were in a marked van and your tower lights were shining in the uniform of a New York police officer. We cannot allow that.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also emphasized the assessment that the attack was an assassination attempt.

“I want the New Yorkers to make it clear that this was an attempt to murder the police,” he said. “Outside, a person went to a police car with the intention of killing police officers. This is absolutely unacceptable in this city or anywhere else. In this country, anywhere in the world.”