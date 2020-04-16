Two of the guards escaped from the Wisconsin State Detention Center in Stronavirus

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

Wisconsin police say two inmates escaped from Columbia Correctional Institition in Portage on Friday and are planning to go to Madison

The offenders were identified as Thomas Deering, 46, and James Newman, 37

Columbia Correctional Institutution puts a lock on the response to coronavirus infection and has six cases registered

Police said on Friday that it was seeking two inmates who escaped from the recent collapse of the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, attacking the growing incidence of coronavirus among field workers. Police told the victims just before 5 a.m. and is believed to have gone to Madison.

“[Elections] officials and information provided the latest information on the suspects,” Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain told NBC’s MadTV with WMTV. “Like any other law firm, we are cautious.”

Deering was convicted in a Milwaukee indictment in 2000 for theft, theft and public defamation and sentenced at the Waupun Correctional Facility. He escaped that privilege in 2002 and was deported in 2003 and sent to Columbia. He was then arraigned on charges of burglary of a prisoner from the 2015 prison term.

The Deering is described as 6 feet, weighing about 200 pounds and being clean.

Newman was first charged in 2009 with multiple counts of possession of a firearm in Brown County. At the time he was in charge of a tower in Jackson County when he escaped July 2012. Helater was released on bail, theft and burglary, and was sent to Columbia. He is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 190 pounds and a goatee.

Colombia Correctional Facility is being treated for coronavirus concerns. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that four staff members and two inmates were on good terms for COVID-19 on Monday. Despite the necessary tests, the jail followed strict procedures to keep prisoners in their assigned cells and operate on remote systems laid down by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

An illustration of a moving image. Photos: Suzanne Cordiero / AFP / Getty photos

