Two other Euro Tour events have been canceled; July 30 eyes back

The European Tour canceled the two events and postponed the third on Friday, with golf circuit chief executive Keith Pelley, saying he hoped it could resume on July 30.

The BMW International Open, scheduled for June 25-28 in Munich, and the French Open, scheduled for July 2-5 in Guyancourt, will not be played this year. The Scottish Open, which closes for July 9-12 in North Berwick, has been postponed without a makeup date announced.

“Both Germany and France are greatly affected by the coronavirus, and our thoughts go out to everyone affected in both countries, as well as elsewhere around the world,” Pelley said.

He added regarding the Scottish Open, “Discussions about the possibility of rescheduling this event will continue as we look at a variety of different scenarios for our schedule when it is safe and allowed to continue. at play.We will only disclose the details of these plans when we have clarity on the global situation.

“These are three of our most prestigious events but it is important to follow the advice of individual national governments. However, my main message today, is definitely one of reliability, as I truly hope any further bulletins from now on. is relevant that our 2020 schedule will be positive. “

The Open Championship, scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal St. George in Sandwich, England, has been canceled by Royal & Ancient, who plans and organizes the event, earlier this month.

Pelley is now targeting the British Masters, set for July 30-Aug. 2 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, for continued play if the coronavirus pandemic is eased.

“We cannot be certain that we are committed to a start date because it is important that we play our part in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus,” Pelley said. “But we have 14 weeks with no tournaments, and this is a window into which the global situation can show signs of improvement. It also gives us the behind-the-scenes opportunity to work on a busy calendar of golf when we go on. “

-Remove Level Media