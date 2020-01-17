Two other law enforcement officers plead guilty to the death of the St. Bernard Parish Prison inmate

WASHINGTON – Earlier this month, the WBRZ reported that one of the four guards accused of having played a role in the death of a chronically ill inmate at the St. Bernard Parish Prison was found guilty.

On Thursday, two other defendants pleaded guilty to the death of an inmate in custody, Nimali Henry.

Henry, who suffered from rare blood disorders and other illnesses, died at the St. Bernard Parish Prison in Chalmette, Louisiana on April 1, 2014, after receiving no treatment for her serious medical needs during the 10 days she was detained there had received.

“Officials like Andre Dominick and Lisa Vaccarella have a responsibility to protect the civil rights of everyone under their care,” said Deputy Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. “The Ministry of Justice will continue to defend the civil rights of all citizens.”

Dominick, a former correctional captain, pleaded guilty to violating Henry’s civil rights.

When Dominick pleaded guilty, he admitted that he had serious medical needs, but did not take reasonable steps to get her cured medically in the 10 days she was there.

Vaccarella, a former law enforcement officer, pleaded guilty to misjudging a crime.

Vaccarella pleaded guilty and admitted that she knew that other prison officials had deliberately deprived Henry of medical treatment for her critical medical needs, but did not take positive steps to alert the federal authorities to this violation of civil rights.

In addition, Vaccarella pleaded guilty of making false statements to the FBI and admitted that during her voluntary interview with the FBI, she had lied to the FBI about her observations of Henry.

Vaccarella is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29, 2020. Dominick is due to be sentenced on June 10, 2020. Dominick is sentenced to life imprisonment. Vaccarella is sentenced to imprisonment of up to eight years.

Earlier, non-commissioned officer Timothy Williams pleaded guilty to related cases on September 18, 2018.

Williams pleaded guilty and admitted that he intentionally ignored a significant risk of serious harm to Henry’s health and safety by failing to take appropriate measures to improve her medical condition.

On January 7, 2020, former deputy Debra Becnel pleaded guilty of making false statements in connection with the federal investigation into Henry’s death.

“Protecting all of our citizens’ civil rights is an integral part of our constitutional rights,” said US Attorney Peter G. Strasser of the Eastern District of Louisiana. “The violation of these claims, especially in this case by law enforcement officers who protect inmates’ rights, undermines public confidence in our prison system.”

Bryan A. Vorndran, FBI Special Agent in New Orleans, said: “Captain Andre Dominick and Correctional Officer Lisa Vaccarella were responsible for the wellbeing of the inmates at the St. Bernard Parish Prison. Due to the choices each defendant made, Nimali Henry has not received the care and attention it needs to treat known illnesses, resulting in her death. “

This case has been investigated by the FBI.