Two other officers in Puerto Rico fired after the camp was broken into

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – Governor Wanda Vázquez released the heads of Puerto Rico’s housing and family departments on Sunday as recent clashes over the discovery of a warehouse with emergency supplies from Hurricane Maria broke out.

Fernando Gil, Secretary of Housing, and Family Secretary Glorimar Andújar were dismissed the day after the governor fired the director of the Puerto Rico Emergency Service. Vázquez released him hours after a Facebook video showed how angry people had broken into the warehouse in an area where thousands of people had recently been living in shelters since an earthquake.

“There were actions by government officials that were completely unacceptable,” said the governor on Sunday.

Vázquez said that after meeting the heads of her administration on Sunday morning, she decided to go ahead with the additional layoffs and the officials were unable to provide the information she requested through other collection and distribution centers.

“You couldn’t tell me personally where these centers were, what they contained, and whether an inventory was completed,” she said.

Vázquez did not go into why Gil and Andújar were selected, only that she had lost confidence in them.

Anger broke out in Puerto Rico on Saturday after an online blogger posted a live video of the camp in the southern coastal town of Ponce, which contained water bottles, baby cots, baby food, and other staples that appear to have been there since Hurricane Maria The United States hit the area in September 2017.

Blogger Lorenzo Delgado said he received a tip about the camp but didn’t specify when. A group of people broke into the warehouse and distributed supplies to those affected by the recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed and harmed southern Puerto Rico. More than 7,000 people remain in shelters while the strong aftershocks continue.

The Mayor of Ponce, María Meléndez, said she was outraged and found that she and other mayors have been trying to find basic services since the quake.

“I spent several days requesting cots and water,” she said. “They sent me to Cabo Rojo to get the cots and to San Juan to get the water. If I had known these stocks were there, I would have asked for them to be removed immediately. ‘

When asked how it is possible that she knows nothing about the existence of the camp, Vázquez replied: “This is what the head of the agencies is for … to inform the governor.”

Vázquez said she was worried that the discovery of the camp and its effects would affect the credibility of the territorial government in Washington, which is temporarily withholding some federal funds for Maria relief efforts due to corruption and mismanagement concerns.

