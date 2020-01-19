Two other Puerto Rican officials dismissed after warehouse robbery

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Governor Wanda Vázquez fired the heads of Puerto Rico’s housing and family services on Sunday after the latest fallout from the discovery of a warehouse full of emergency supplies from Hurricane Maria.

The dismissal of the Minister of Housing, Fernando Gil, and the secretary of the Family Department, Glorimar Andújar, came a day after the governor dismissed the director of the Puerto Rico emergency management agency. Vázquez fired him hours after a video posted on Facebook shows a warehouse in Ponce filled with thousands of cases of water and other essential supplies that would have gone back to the hurricane that hit the island in 2017, learned ABC News.

“In the past few days, there have been actions by members of the government that are not acceptable” … I will not allow this type of conduct in my government, “said Vazquez.

The governor says that she will transmit the results of the investigation to the competent authorities for prosecution.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring aid to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources were kept in a warehouse,” she said.

Vázquez said that she had decided on additional layoffs after meeting with the heads of her administration on Sunday morning and that officials had been unable to provide the information she had requested about the other collection and distribution centers.

“They could not tell me personally where these centers were located, what they contained and whether an inventory was completed,” she said.

Vázquez did not explain why Gil and Andújar were chosen, only saying that she had lost confidence in them.

Anger erupted in Puerto Rico on Saturday after an online blogger posted a live video of the warehouse in the southern coastal city of Ponce, filled with bottles of water, cots, food baby supplies and other basic supplies that have apparently been around since Hurricane Maria hit the United States. territory in September 2017.

“The citizen who entered today to share the images on social networks violated the security perimeter, which represented a risk for him. For this reason, our colleagues asked him to leave the area,” said the press release. .

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and left thousands dead. Critics said it caught local and federal governments with limited supplies on an island with poorly maintained infrastructure and led to a delayed response due to a lack of communication and organization.

Vázquez noted that the scandal could damage the credibility of his government worked in collaboration with the federal government.

The aftermath of the recent earthquakes of 6.4 also revealed that the island would not be ready if another hurricane hit the area vulnerable to storms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

