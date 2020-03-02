[Two people die of coronavirus in northern France – Le Parisien]

PARIS, March two —Two clients died of coronavirus in northern France, bringing the dying toll in the region to four, Le Parisien newspaper explained right now, citing the mayor of the city of Compiegne and other sources.

“As of Monday, according to the hottest data I have, there ended up yet another two fatalities in the medical center of Compiegne,” Philippe Marini, the mayor of Compiegne, was reported as expressing by Le Parisien.

As of yesterday, France experienced 130 confirmed instances of the flu-like disorder. The French Wellness Ministry did not return calls for comment. — Reuters