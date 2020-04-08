Two People in the Image Review Working on Older Persons of Coronavirus

Two men on the Motion Picture & TV Fund’s senior care unit in Los Angeles have died of coronavirus, Deadline has reported. One death occurred Monday, at the nearby West Hills Hospital, and another occurred Tuesday, on a separate MPTF’s plane. Both men have health problems.

The dead were reported by Bob Beitcher, president and CEO of MPTF. According to Variety, one of the occupants was 64-year-old John Breier, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage’s Professional Staff. Breier has had multiple sclerosis for the past 25 years.

The second victim is Allen Garfield, 80, an actor who appeared in such films as Nashville and The Stunt Man, as his Nashville costar Ronee Blakely, one variety.

Beitcher noted that both residents are receiving long-term care. The nursing home is located in Los Angeles’s Woodland Hills neighborhood.

“We were all sad,” Beitcher told the Daily Mail. “They were both fighting, but they lost the last. They were both in our long-term care for many years, and they were sadly missed not only by their families, but by their caregivers who knew them well and cared for them all. time. “

Six other residents of the city were diagnosed with coronavirus and received care in hospitals. The four staff members also tested positive and experienced segregation in their homes. “We have an incredible number of nurses who have stepped up and are doing the isolation, but some carers have called in sick,” Beitcher said. “They were scared, and we are struggling with not enough personal protective equipment. Even the hospital is trying to get deliveries.”

He continued, speaking candidly about the challenges and the “restless nights” he encountered.

“It was tough, but I am here to lead the team and will continue to work hard and succeed,” he added. nature protects and supports in every way. “

MPTF was founded in 1921 by Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, D.W. Griffith, and other industry figures are making it a safe haven for members of the entertainment industry. Woodland Hills property was founded in 1942. Locally funded, the foundation can serve more than 150,000 people each year with health, social services, and seniority. Inpatient and behavioral health facilities to assist people with mental health needs.

